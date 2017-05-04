Lebanon's MEA, Turkish Airlines Annou...

Lebanon's MEA, Turkish Airlines Announce Code-Sharing Alliance

14 hrs ago

A code-sharing agreement means that MEA and Turkish Airlines will share the same flight, so that a flight for one airline could be operated by the other, expanding their services without additional costs. A codeshare agreement means that MEA and Turkish Airlines will share the same flight, so that a flight for one airline could be operated by the other, expanding the services they offer without additional costs.

