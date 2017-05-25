Lebanon's government has reappointed central bank governor Riad Salameh for another six-year term

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at a Euromoney conference in Beirut, Lebanon May 15, 2017. Reuters/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at a Euromoney conference in Beirut, Lebanon May 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.