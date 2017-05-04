Lebanon: Members of Diaspora Encourag...

Lebanon: Members of Diaspora Encouraged to Return Home

Lebanese President Michel Aoun delivers a speech during a rally celebrating his election on November 6, 2016, at the presidential palace in Baabda. President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri signed a decree Thursday in front of an audience of over 1,000 members of the Lebanese diaspora with the aim of encouraging them to reclaim their Lebanese citizenship .

