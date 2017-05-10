Lebanon: Israel swamps phones, charges Nasrallah with Badreddine murder

Lebanon's telecommunications agency, OGERO, said Saturday that Israel may have been responsible for the suspicious telephone calls thousands of citizens had received during Hassan Nasrallah's memorial speech Thursday for Mustafa Badreddine, commander of Hizballah troops in Syria, who was assassinated a year ago in Damascus. While he was speaking, around 10,000 phones rang in different parts of Lebanon, OGERO reported.

