Lebanon election uncertainty no risk to oil, gas tenders-minister, oil body
People inspect maps of Lebanon during the third Lebanon International Oil and Gas Summit in Beirut, Lebanon May 9, 2017. Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abou Khalil speaks during the third Lebanon International Oil and Gas Summit in Beirut, Lebanon May 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC