Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri r...

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri rides a bike at an event to mark...

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri rides a bike at an event to mark the launch of Beirut's bike-share scheme. Lebanon launched a bike-sharing programme in its capital Beirut on Sunday, hoping to cut down on the congested city's notorious traffic and pollution.

