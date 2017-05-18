Lebanese activists mobilise to save Beirut heritage
Beirut Watch Day, which started on Thursday and is to run for four days, aims to attract the attention of members of the public and the authorities to protect two sites. Both the Honein Palace, an example of Ottoman architecture from the 19th century, and Dalieh al-Raoucheh, a rocky headland by the Mediterranean Sea, are listed as endangered by the World Monument Fund .
