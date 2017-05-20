In Lebanon, gay activism is fueling a new conversation about democracy and civil rights

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A protester plays a drum as he attends an anti-homophobia rally in Beirut on April 30, 2013. Over the past week, the Lebanese capital of Beirut has set an extraordinary precedent for the Middle East by hosting Beirut Pride Week, the region's first-ever public celebration of LGBT awareness on such a grand scale.

