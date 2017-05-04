Hezbollah slams Hamas for accepting Palestinian state in '67 lines

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy chief of Lebanon's powerful Shiite terror group Hezbollah, speaks at the martyrs' cemetery in the Ghobeiry neighborhood of southern Beirut during the funeral of Mustafa Badreddine, a top Hezbollah commander who was killed in an attack in Syria on May 13, 2016. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group on Tuesday slammed a new policy blueprint issued Monday by the Gaza-based terror organization Hamas, rejecting the paper's acceptance of a Palestinian state in territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.