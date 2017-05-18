Groundbreaking Beirut Pride Defiant i...

Groundbreaking Beirut Pride Defiant in Face of Homophobic Threats

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Al Bawaba

It may be the Paris of the Middle East, but until recently living out their romances on the streets of Beirut was unthinkable for Lebanon's LGBT community. A law forbidding "sexual intercourse against nature" was regularly used to prosecute gay people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC