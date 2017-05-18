Groundbreaking Beirut Pride Defiant in Face of Homophobic Threats
It may be the Paris of the Middle East, but until recently living out their romances on the streets of Beirut was unthinkable for Lebanon's LGBT community. A law forbidding "sexual intercourse against nature" was regularly used to prosecute gay people.
