First Ever Pride Week Shines Light on LGBTQI in Lebanon
The rainbow flags have once again disappeared from public view, but in a week that saw the launch of Beirut Pride, hopes are that a week of LGBTQI activism may be felt for a long time to come in Lebanon. In a country often regarded as socially liberal compared to its Arab neighbors, conservative social values remain deeply embedded among many, with LGBTQI Lebanese facing widespread discrimination.
