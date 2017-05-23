First Ever Pride Week Shines Light on...

First Ever Pride Week Shines Light on LGBTQI in Lebanon

Monday Read more: Voice of America

The rainbow flags have once again disappeared from public view, but in a week that saw the launch of Beirut Pride, hopes are that a week of LGBTQI activism may be felt for a long time to come in Lebanon. In a country often regarded as socially liberal compared to its Arab neighbors, conservative social values remain deeply embedded among many, with LGBTQI Lebanese facing widespread discrimination.

