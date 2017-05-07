Doha Film Institute to screen Palme d'Or-winning - Waves...
Doha: The Doha Film Institute Cinema will screen the award-winning shot film 'Waves '98' on Wednesday, May 10. The film by Ely Dagher won the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes film festival. The event is part of DFI Cinema's 'Creators of Horror' film series.
