Chinese peacekeeping force's authority transfer ceremony held in Lebanon
Three flag-bearers parade past the rostrum during the 15th CHINBATT Transfer of Authority ceremony in the south Lebanese village of Hinnieh by the port city of Tyre, on May 22, 2017. Chief of Staff of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC