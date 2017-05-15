Ceaseless Middle East wars forcing change in approach to medical care

The Middle East's protracted conflicts have caused a region-wide health crisis that goes beyond war wounds to heightened resistance to antibiotics and a collapse in vaccination drives, leading to a resurgence of diseases tamed in peacetime. A man visits an exhibition during a conflict medicine conference at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon May 11, 2017.

