Books, Another Victim of the War in Syria Fighting for Survival
Book sales and production - once a prized commodity of the Damascus intelligentsia - are now suffocating, just like everything else in Syria, due to five years of war. Foreign books have disappeared from the Syrian market due to their astronomical prices when measured against the plummeting Syrian currency.
