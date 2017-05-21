Blacklisted Hezbollah Official: Trump...

Blacklisted Hezbollah Official: Trump Administration 'Crazy'

Sunday Read more: News Max

A Hezbollah leader blacklisted this week by the United States and Saudi Arabia on Sunday branded the administration of President Donald Trump as "crazy". Just before Trump flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Washington and Riyadh issued their first "joint terrorist designation" blacklisting Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's executive council.

Chicago, IL

