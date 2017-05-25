Beirut church and mosque - Creative C...

Beirut church and mosque - Creative Commons Via Wikimedia

Thursday Read more: Egypt Today

Walking in the hilly streets of Beirut, you will find small shrines devoted to Virgin Mary, but you will also walk past several women in colorful hijabs. Because about 40 percent of the population are Christians, Lebanon is one of the few Arab countries where you can enjoy the festive spirit of Ramadan but still be able to get decent meals throughout the day without judging looks being passed your way.

Chicago, IL

