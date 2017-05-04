Beirut artists intervene in Wellingto...

Beirut artists intervene in Wellington streets

Visiting Lebanese architect Rana Haddad and artist Pascal Hachem will be literally rolling out an artwork in Wellington's streets next week, making visible historic paths with their project The Missing Flow . "It's powerful working alongside Rana and Pascal" says Public art programme Letting Space's Sophie Jerram.

