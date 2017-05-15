Beirut, Aqaba Top Tourist 'Hotspots' ...

Beirut, Aqaba Top Tourist 'Hotspots' This Summer: Report

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

The report expects Beirut to witness a busy summer season with high demand from the Lebanese diaspora living abroad. A forecast report conducted by Colliers International for the hotels of the Middle East and North Africa for the three-month period from April to June 2017 has showed that the UAE and Egyptian cities have experienced an increase in the number of reviews from Russian travellers who tend to view their stays in these cities positively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC