Alfano meets Lebanon president Aoun

Beirut, May 18 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday met Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut and delivered an invitation from President Sergio Mattarella for Aoun to visit Italy. Alfano also met high-level Lebanese officials before travelling to the south of the country to meet the over 1,000 Italian Blue Helmets in the UNIFIL mission on the Israeli border.

