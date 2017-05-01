A Show of Lebanese Art Suffused with ...

A Show of Lebanese Art Suffused with the Longing of Exile

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

In our photo-happy culture, it's easy to take for granted the power of documentation. People from places where political instability and violent conflict undermine the flow of daily life - from raising families in safety to snapping the occasional vacuous selfie - often find themselves exiled, not only from their physical homelands, but from their communities and historical records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC