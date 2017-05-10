A Poetic Sharjah Biennial for a World...

A Poetic Sharjah Biennial for a World in Turmoil

Expectations were high for Lebanese curator Christine TohmA©'s take on Tamawuj , the 13th Sharjah Biennial , organized by the Sharjah Art Foundation . As co-founder and director of Ashkal Alwan , the Lebanese Association for Plastic Arts, TohmA© has been pushing, connecting, initiating, and challenging contemporary artistic productions and critical discourse in Beirut and the surrounding region for more than two decades.

Chicago, IL

