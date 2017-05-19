82-year-old veteran still working at ...

82-year-old veteran still working at Carmel City Hall

A man who jumped out of an airplane 101 times as a paratrooper is now the man responsible for keeping Carmel's city hall clean. He tried retiring when he was 66 and a half after working as a tool and die maker, but said after three months he was going crazy and went back to work.

