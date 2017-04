Zavarian Student Association Peacefully Demonstrates against Armenian Genocide Denialist in Lebanon

ARF Zavarian Student Association peacefully demonstrating Armenian Genocide denialist lecturer at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik ARF Zavarian Student Association peacefully demonstrating Armenian Genocide denialist lecturer at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik ARF Zavarian Student Association peacefully demonstrating Armenian Genocide denialist lecturer at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik BEIRUT, Lebanon-The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Zavarian Student Association on April 4 demonstrated a peaceful stance of rejection against the University of Holy Spirit of Kaslik's reception of an Armenian Genocide denialist, Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı, through a lecture/debate on the history of contemporary Turkey.

