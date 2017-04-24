Worldwide rallies commemorate anniver...

Worldwide rallies commemorate anniversary of the Armenian genocide

Read more: Groong

Lebanese of Armenian descent wave an Armenian flag Monday in front of Al-Ameen Mosque at the Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon, during a gathering to commemorate the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. Photo by Nail Mounzer/EPA Thousands around the world on Monday marked the 102 anniversary of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Turkey's Ottoman Empire with protest gatherings and marches.

Chicago, IL

