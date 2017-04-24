Worldwide rallies commemorate anniversary of the Armenian genocide

Lebanese of Armenian descent wave an Armenian flag Monday in front of Al-Ameen Mosque at the Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon, during a gathering to commemorate the 1915 mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. Photo by Nail Mounzer/EPA Thousands around the world on Monday marked the 102 anniversary of the 1915 Armenian genocide in Turkey's Ottoman Empire with protest gatherings and marches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.