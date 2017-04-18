Will Beirut hit the right note with first 'Arab Nation Music Awards' tonight?

Beirut's schedule for this week is almost full with many sports, artistic and cultural events; the Lebanese capital was selected to host the first edition of the "Arab Nation Music Awards" on April 23. This award will be introduced in a massive gala at the Casino du Liban, hosted by Razan el-Moghrabi and Mohammad Kaiss, and directed by Elie Aramouni. The award, which will take its first step in Beirut, has become an annual tradition, and will be organized in another Arabic country each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.