United States Breaks Ground on the New U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

23 hrs ago

In a demonstration of our enduring friendship and important bilateral partnership, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard broke ground today on the new U.S. Embassy compound in Beirut, Lebanon. The multi-building compound will be located in the suburb of Awkar on a 43-acre site.

Chicago, IL

