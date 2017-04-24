Two U.S. service members killed in Af...

Two U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan: Pentagon

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Reuters

Two U.S. service members were killed during an operation against Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan overnight on Wednesday, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday. U.S. troops are battling suspected Islamic State militants in Nangarhar province, near the border with Pakistan, where earlier this month, the United States dropped a massive bomb known as "the mother of all bombs."

