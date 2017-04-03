Tiger cubs destined for Syrian zoo re...

Tiger cubs destined for Syrian zoo rescued in Lebanon

Yesterday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Three Siberian tiger cubs destined for a zoo in war-torn Syria have been rescued by a Lebanese animal rights group after being trapped in an unmarked, maggot-infested crate in Beirut's airport for almost a week. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35589585.ece/516e8/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-f1de0ba6-3d23-4cc0-a081-607f87a1cae2_I1.jpg Three Siberian tiger cubs destined for a zoo in war-torn Syria have been rescued by a Lebanese animal rights group after being trapped in an unmarked, maggot-infested crate in Beirut's airport for almost a week.

