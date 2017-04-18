Things are about to get 'Ridiculous' on Comedy Central Arabia

IT MAY BE a first foray into television for Dubai resident Samantha Hamadeh, and on Comedy Central Arabia no less, though you wouldn't think it judging from the positive reaction Ridiculousness Arabia has been notching up since its launch earlier this month. Co-hosting a Middle East version of US candid camera and prank show Ridiculousness, Samantha's role on only the second piece of original programming upon which the regional Comedy Central has embarked is extensive and, most importantly, spontaneous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.