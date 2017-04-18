The current balance of trade is not in Lebanon's favor.
The Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Industry in North Lebanon signed a cooperation agreement with RUARIA LLC, a Russian trade company in the framework of the Lebanese business delegation's visit to Russia. The new agreement aims to strengthen mutual investments covering various promising sectors in Russia and Lebanon in addition to holding negotiations about all matters that are needed to implement this agreement.
