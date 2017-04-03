System of a Down band member joins observer group for Armenian elections
BEIRUT, LEBANON – Musician and member of 'System of a Down' Serj Tankian spoke to the press in Yerevan on Friday as he is in Armenia as part of a group of independent international observers for Armenia's parliamentary elections that are due to take place on Sunday, April 2. Explaining his decision to be an observer, Tankian said, "We wanted to participate in whatever small way we can to help create justice in Armenia to help justice to endure in Armenia." "I have to say thank you to all of the volunteers who have monitored – in Armenia – to monitor the elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC