System of a Down band member joins observer group for Armenian elections

BEIRUT, LEBANON – Musician and member of 'System of a Down' Serj Tankian spoke to the press in Yerevan on Friday as he is in Armenia as part of a group of independent international observers for Armenia's parliamentary elections that are due to take place on Sunday, April 2. Explaining his decision to be an observer, Tankian said, "We wanted to participate in whatever small way we can to help create justice in Armenia to help justice to endure in Armenia." "I have to say thank you to all of the volunteers who have monitored – in Armenia – to monitor the elections.

