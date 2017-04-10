Syria population transfer begins with...

Syria population transfer begins with exchange of prisoners

This photo provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows buses gathered before a planned evacuation of residents in Madaya and Zabadani, two opposition-held areas near Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, April.12, 2017. As part of the planned evacuation deal of the besieged areas in different parts of the country, Syria's government and rebels exchanged some 30 prisoners and nine bodies, activists and officials said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

