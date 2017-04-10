Struggling to prove Assad did the chemical attack? Colonial media resorts to character assassination

BEIRUT, LEBANON – With the Western colonial media in overdrive as they struggle to counter the plethora of evidence that the Syrian government was not responsible for the chemical attack in Idlib last week, they have resorted to attempts at character assassination to compensate for their lack of facts. Exactly a week ago, I released an article just a few hours after the chemical attacks occurred that raised questions and holes in the official story that the Syrian Air Force dropped sarin gas on its own civilians.

