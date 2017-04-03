Sally Faulkner footage children Lebanon 60 Minutes Beirut
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,924
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
