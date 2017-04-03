Protesting US airstrikes, Syrians chant 'death to Israel'

Pro-regime demonstrators at UN headquarters in Damascus decry 'unjust American aggression,' say world body was created to back American interests Syrian protesters hold posters during a demonstration in support of the Syrian president outside the United Nations' office in the capital Damascus on April 8, 2017. BEIRUT, Lebanon - Dozens of Syrian students on Saturday gathered outside the offices of the United Nations in Damascus to protest a US missile attack on an air base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.