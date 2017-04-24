Petition started to name new Staten Island Ferry after 9/11 hero

A petition drive is underway to name one of the future new Staten Island ferryboats after Firefighter John G. Chipura, a Staten Islander who died in the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001. Chipura, whose nickname was "Chip" was an FDNY firefighter, a NYPD cop, a U.S. Marine, an Eagle Scout, and a native Staten Islander.

