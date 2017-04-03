Ottawa academic released from Paris j...

Ottawa academic released from Paris jail for the fifth time - prosecutors quickly block move

File photo of Hassan Diab, a Lebanese-born Canadian citizen, who was extradited to France two and a half years ago. Two French investigating judges ordered the release of Ottawa academic Hassan Diab from a Paris jail Monday - the fifth time he has been ordered released since being extradited to France two and a half years ago.

Chicago, IL

