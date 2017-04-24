One week in, Beiruti drivers are alre...

One week in, Beiruti drivers are already parking cars in new bike lane

The week-old bike lane in Beirut is already getting trampled on by drivers who think it's a parking space. A new plan to make Beirut go cycle-friendly has gotten off to a rocky start, after pictures have emerged of drivers traversing into a new car-free cycle lane.

