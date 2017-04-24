Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil dr...

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil drops writ for May 30 election

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has called a provincial election for May 30, launching his bid for a second mandate by acknowledging his government has made some unpopular decisions. "We had to make tough choices, choices that weren't always popular," he told a kickoff rally at a Lebanese cultural centre in Halifax Sunday.

Chicago, IL

