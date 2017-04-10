'Museums Night' Highlights Lebanon's ...

'Museums Night' Highlights Lebanon's Historic, Modern Faces

Beirut – The Ministry of culture is organizing the 4th edition of "Museums Night" which will kick off on Friday. This year, the anticipated event will embrace 13 cultural sites in many Lebanese regions offering everyone free entries from 05:00 pm until midnight.

Chicago, IL

