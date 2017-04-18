Mumbai Food: Bandra's newest delivery place offers authentic Lebanese cuisine
Lebanese fare can easily qualify as comfort food. The creamy hummus, the pickled vegetables, the char-grilled aubergine dip, baba ghanoush, the spiced and grilled meat and the abundance of garlic and olive oil make for flavourful and satisfying meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC