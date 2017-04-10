Maalouf's tweets faced heavy criticis...

Maalouf's tweets faced heavy criticism, particularly on social media.

A Lebanese judge Tuesday charged Lebanese journalist Maria Maalouf with inciting sedition and posting remarks that puts the safety of the Lebanese and the country at risk. A judicial source told The Daily Star that Beirut Judge Ziad Abu Haidar's verdict carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in jail.

