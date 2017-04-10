Lebanon's King of Comedy is on a glob...

Lebanon's King of Comedy is on a global mission to make everyone...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Some advice from an Arab son. If your career choice is to become a comedian, don't expect your dad to be very excited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 11 mohel klavan 121,925
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC