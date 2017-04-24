Lebanon's Armenians welcome Hollywood genocide recognition

BEIRUT // For generations, Armenians have been involved in an uphill battle for the international community to recognise the Ottoman Empire's massacre of their descendants during the First World War as genocide. Now, 102 years after the slaughter and death marches began, and with Turkey not only continuing in its denial of genocide, but also lobbying against it being labelled as such by other countries, recognition may have finally come from an unlikely place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.