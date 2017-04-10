Lebanon Urged to Do More to Trace Thousands Missing from Civil War
The Lebanese government was urged on Thursday - the 42nd anniversary of the start of the nation's civil war - to help families of the thousands of missing by approving a project to collect DNA samples to try to trace their whereabouts. With families still struggling to cope with their loss, the International Committee of the Red Cross and non-government organization Act for the Disappeared staged a one-day exhibition in Beirut of chairs made by families of the missing.
