Lebanon president suspends parliament for 1 month

19 hrs ago

Lebanese President Michel Aoun suspended parliament on Wednesday to prevent it extending its own term for the third time in less than four years. In a live televised speech, Aoun said he had decided "to postpone the House of Representatives meeting for a month" amid deadlock over a new electoral law.

