Lebanese president meets Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho
Beirut, April 27 - Lebanese President Michel Aoun met former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho on his arrival here to take part in a much-anticipated friendly football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends. Aoun welcomed Ronaldinho during the meeting on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming game is a sporting and tourist event which is additional proof that Lebanon enjoys security and stability, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency, reports Xinhua news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC