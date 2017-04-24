Lebanese president meets Brazilian fo...

Lebanese president meets Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho

Beirut, April 27 - Lebanese President Michel Aoun met former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho on his arrival here to take part in a much-anticipated friendly football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona legends. Aoun welcomed Ronaldinho during the meeting on Wednesday, adding that the upcoming game is a sporting and tourist event which is additional proof that Lebanon enjoys security and stability, according to a statement issued by the Lebanese Presidency, reports Xinhua news agency.

