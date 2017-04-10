Lebanese President Blocks Expected Extension of Parliament's Term
Lebanese President Michel Aoun suspended a parliamentary session for a month on Wednesday, temporarily blocking proposed plans to extend parliament's term for the third time in a row since 2013. Parliament was expected to vote on Thursday to extend its own mandate again until 2018 without an election, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC