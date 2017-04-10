Lebanese President Blocks Expected Ex...

Lebanese President Blocks Expected Extension of Parliament's Term

Lebanese President Michel Aoun suspended a parliamentary session for a month on Wednesday, temporarily blocking proposed plans to extend parliament's term for the third time in a row since 2013. Parliament was expected to vote on Thursday to extend its own mandate again until 2018 without an election, officials said.

