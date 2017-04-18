Lebanese PM criticizes Hezbollah over press tour on Israel border

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, left, stands next to the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon , Major General Michael Beary, center, of Ireland, during a visit to the UNIFIL headquarters in the southern Lebanese village of Naqura on April 21, 2017. BEIRUT - Lebanon's prime minister has paid a visit to south Lebanon, a day after Hezbollah organized a tour for journalists along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.